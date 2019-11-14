Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Down 25.5% in October

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 938,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on VBTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

VBTX stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.56. Veritex has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Veritex had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,000. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at $5,063,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 39.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Veritex by 226.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

