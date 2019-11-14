Verso (NYSE:VRS) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s previous close.

VRS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

VRS stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $515.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. Verso had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Verso will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Verso in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Verso by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Verso by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

