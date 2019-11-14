Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth $13,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $563.00 to $750.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $651.00 price target on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.56.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $22.30 on Thursday, reaching $536.03. 91,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,849. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $533.85 and a 200-day moving average of $581.60. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $257.52 and a 52-week high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

