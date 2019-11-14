Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.82. 43,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $151,128.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,859.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $175,005.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,237.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,526,491. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens set a $124.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

