Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,018 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,703,000 after buying an additional 211,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,393,000 after buying an additional 3,630,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,976,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,840,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,078,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,253,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 110,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,561. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.29.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.