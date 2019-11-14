Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,613 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,782,000 after purchasing an additional 788,111 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after purchasing an additional 598,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,088,000 after purchasing an additional 576,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.04. The company had a trading volume of 64,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,954. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.07. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.28 and a one year high of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.25%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.56.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

