Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 15,806 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 49.6% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,969,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,994,326. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

