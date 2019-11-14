Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $22.05. Viacom shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 7,955,300 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Get Viacom alerts:

VIAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Viacom from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAB. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Viacom by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Viacom by 1,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viacom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Viacom by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Viacom by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Viacom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.