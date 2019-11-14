Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VCT. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Victrex to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Victrex to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,255 ($29.47) to GBX 2,125 ($27.77) in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Victrex in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,269.50 ($29.66).

LON VCT traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,348 ($30.68). The company had a trading volume of 333,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,178.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,114.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,766 ($36.14).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

