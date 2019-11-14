Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VRAY opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Viewray has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $997,507.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,585.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

