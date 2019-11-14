Vivid Coin Trading 13.3% Lower This Week (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $53,041.00 and $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,524,289 coins and its circulating supply is 6,311,082 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

