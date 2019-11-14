Vonovia (VNA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vonovia (ETR: VNA):

11/13/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €57.20 ($66.51) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Vonovia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/6/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €44.65 ($51.92) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €54.50 ($63.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €57.20 ($66.51) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €59.20 ($68.84) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €51.30 ($59.65) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €59.20 ($68.84) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €44.65 ($51.92) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €54.50 ($63.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €56.80 ($66.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Vonovia was given a new €57.20 ($66.51) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VNA opened at €46.89 ($54.52) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.32. Vonovia SE has a twelve month low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a twelve month high of €48.95 ($56.92).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

