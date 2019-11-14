Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 42.9%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL) shares dropped 42.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 3,369,356 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3,788% from the average daily volume of 86,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18.

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of minerals, and petroleum and natural gas properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It explores for nickel-copper-platinum, salt/potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interest in Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property situated in central Newfoundland; and 100% interest in TL Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element property located in northwest of the Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine.

