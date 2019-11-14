W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Financial Analysis

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for W. R. Berkley and Universal Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 2 4 1 0 1.86 Universal Insurance 1 0 0 0 1.00

W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus price target of $64.23, indicating a potential downside of 6.34%. Universal Insurance has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.01%. Given W. R. Berkley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 8.82% 10.60% 2.40% Universal Insurance 9.94% 22.28% 6.51%

Dividends

W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. W. R. Berkley pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Universal Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $7.69 billion 1.64 $640.75 million $2.67 25.69 Universal Insurance $823.82 million 1.22 $117.05 million N/A N/A

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Universal Insurance on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation, property casualty, general liability, professional liability, and excess and umbrella coverage insurance products, as well as coverages for technology, ambulatory surgery centers, chiropractors, and concierge physicians; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; pollution liability and coverages to contractors, consultants, and owners; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for life sciences and travel industries; coverage for excess liability, construction wrap-ups, and completed operations; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime-related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. In addition, the company offers policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It provides its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

