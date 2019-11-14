Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,219,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.59. The company has a market cap of $338.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

