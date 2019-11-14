Warburg Research Analysts Give Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) a €23.00 Price Target

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been given a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on P1Z. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrizia Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.84 ($25.40).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 52-week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 52-week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

