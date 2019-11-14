Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 138.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,468. The firm has a market cap of $253.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.77.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

