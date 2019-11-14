Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $20,174,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STI stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $70.52. 963,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,313. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $71.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STI shares. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

