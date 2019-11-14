Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vocera Communications (VCRA)

Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2019 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

10/26/2019 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

10/25/2019 – Vocera Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Vocera Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

10/25/2019 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

10/25/2019 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/26/2019 – Vocera Communications was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.39 million, a P/E ratio of -122.12 and a beta of 0.25. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,904,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

