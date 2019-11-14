Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Weidai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of WEI opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $450.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. Weidai has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.08 million during the quarter. Weidai had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 19.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

