Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$8.61 and last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 21821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.46.

Specifically, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton acquired 22,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$44,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,785.12.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.05.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.