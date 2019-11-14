Westchester Capital Management Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,644,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

