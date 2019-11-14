Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.46. 732,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,558,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

