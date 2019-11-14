WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will post $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $2.62. WEX reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.33.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in WEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $195.83 on Thursday. WEX has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.82.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

