WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) Receives GBX 2,453 Average Price Target from Analysts

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,428.75 ($31.74).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMWH shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of WH Smith stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The stock had a trading volume of 150,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,147.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,048.84. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,678 ($21.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,324 ($30.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 41 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $17.20. WH Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,238 ($29.24) per share, with a total value of £44,760 ($58,486.87). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.69), for a total value of £298,699.84 ($390,304.25).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

