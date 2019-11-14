WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WidePoint stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,111. WidePoint has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

In other WidePoint news, Director Richard L. Todaro purchased 100,000 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,519.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.35% of WidePoint worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

