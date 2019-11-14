William Paul Livek Acquires 34,083 Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stock

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) insider William Paul Livek purchased 34,083 shares of COMSCORE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,223.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 610,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,148.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, William Paul Livek purchased 187,645 shares of COMSCORE stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $596,711.10.

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.96 on Thursday. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Aegis set a $6.00 price target on COMSCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on COMSCORE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMSCORE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in COMSCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its holdings in COMSCORE by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in COMSCORE by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

