Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €187.15 ($217.61).

Shares of ETR:WDI traded up €1.15 ($1.34) during trading on Monday, hitting €121.95 ($141.80). 867,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €127.45 and a 200 day moving average of €141.63. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 52-week high of €170.70 ($198.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

