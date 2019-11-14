Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $235.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.36.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $622,620.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $52,581,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,707 shares of company stock worth $189,341,183 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after buying an additional 683,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,509,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after buying an additional 315,764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after buying an additional 45,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.6% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 572,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 197,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

