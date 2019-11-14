Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON WWH remained flat at $GBX 2,765 ($36.13) during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,613.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,539.44. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 25.63 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,855 ($37.31).

Get Worldwide Healthcare Trust alerts:

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.