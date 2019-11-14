WT Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,305 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 127,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.69. 257,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,083. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $185.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

