WT Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,325 AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBLV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $156,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $586,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $407,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 280.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,152,000.

DBLV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $72.43.

