WT Wealth Management Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,789 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 43,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 63,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Compass Point set a $193.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $50,249.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,397.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,199 shares of company stock valued at $37,261,497. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.05. 3,820,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

