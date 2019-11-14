WT Wealth Management Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Visa by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visa by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,805,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $356.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.59 and its 200-day moving average is $173.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

