Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the September 30th total of 27,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,476,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.88. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

