Zacks: Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $96.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Allakos an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter worth about $63,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter worth about $3,894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 27.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,664. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of -1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

