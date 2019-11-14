Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $2.51 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,512,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $154.63 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $169.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

