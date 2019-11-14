Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $2.51 EPS

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,512,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $154.63 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $169.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.