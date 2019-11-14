Zacks: Analysts Expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,715,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,461,000 after purchasing an additional 495,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,393,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,159. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

