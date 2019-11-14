Zacks: Analysts Expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,715,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,461,000 after purchasing an additional 495,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,393,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,159. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.