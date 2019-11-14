Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

