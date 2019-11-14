Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) will report $53.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.27 million. Front Yard Residential posted sales of $54.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year sales of $208.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.75 million to $210.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $237.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Front Yard Residential.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 30.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on RESI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:RESI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.38 million, a PE ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Front Yard Residential has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,127,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,823,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 181,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 5.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Front Yard Residential (RESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.