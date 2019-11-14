Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $996.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce sales of $996.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $979.73 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $870.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.94.

Shares of VRTX opened at $207.10 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $207.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.37 and its 200-day moving average is $177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,954,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $31,792.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,470.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,105 shares of company stock worth $52,281,419. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

