Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

CDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $245.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 167.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 90.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

