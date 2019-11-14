Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.41 Million

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report sales of $166.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.42 million and the highest is $171.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $167.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $667.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.90 million to $672.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $684.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.61 million to $695.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of FRGI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 1,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,845. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $261.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of -0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 54.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 78,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.