Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report sales of $166.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.42 million and the highest is $171.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $167.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $667.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.90 million to $672.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $684.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.61 million to $695.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of FRGI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 1,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,845. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $261.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of -0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 54.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 78,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

