Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Hilltop posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $454.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

In other Hilltop news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 91,441 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 383,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

