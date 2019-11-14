Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) will post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Spark Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($3.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($2.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spark Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.50 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of ONCE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.81. 293,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.01. Spark Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 4,568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 651.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

