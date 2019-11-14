Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Hold

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FET. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Gabelli lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1.00 price target on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $131.45 million, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 2.44. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $7.77.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,899.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

