Zacks Investment Research Lowers IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS IOCJY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

