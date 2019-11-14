Zacks Investment Research Lowers Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) to Hold

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polar Power Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current power, systems and cooling systems for telecommunications, military, hybrid power station, DC marine and rapid charging electric vehicle. Its product portfolio includes DC generators, Marine DC generators, DC alternators, Li-ion batteries and generator accessories. Polar Power Inc. is headquatered in Gardena, California. “

Get Polar Power alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Research analysts expect that Polar Power will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Polar Power worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polar Power (POLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.