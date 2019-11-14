Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Sell

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TME. New Street Research started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Shares of TME stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. 135,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion and a PE ratio of 63.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,596,675 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,270,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,435 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,292,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.