Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Hold

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

TAC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of TAC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. 41,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,688. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,773,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,151,000 after buying an additional 1,938,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 14,367.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,437,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 967,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

